DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and sunny through the end of the week and into the weekend. This will contribute to a gradual warming trend that will continue into next week.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Thursday night, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be slightly below normal and fall down to the mid-20s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, seasonal

Friday will be chilly but seasonal. After a low in the mid-20s, sunshine will help to boost highs back into the mid-50s.

Looking ahead: Warming trend continues

This weekend will bring more sunshine and keep the warming trend going. Veteran’s Day will start off chilly with a low in the 20s, followed by a high near 60 degrees. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures continue on Sunday with a high in the low- to mid-60s.

A slight warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-60s, followed by highs just shy of 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday alongside plenty of sunshine.