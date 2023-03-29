DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and sunny on Wednesday ahead of a warmer and breezy Thursday and the next chance for showers.

Weather today: Sunshine and cool temperatures

Wednesday will look very similar to Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a high reaching the 50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for March 29.

Weather tonight: Sunny, breezy and warmer

Wednesday night will stay partly cloudy and cool.

Low temperatures will be slightly below normal and fall to the upper 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 29.

Looking ahead: Showers ahead of a warmer weekend

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with wind gusts out of the south-southwest reaching around 40 mph at times. This combination will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on March 30.

Wind gusts will reach upwards of 50-60 mph, and be strongest in the mountains.

Because of the strong wind and low relative humidity, there is a combination of red flag warnings, fire weather watches and high wind watches set to go into effect.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on March 30.

The red flag warning is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as southwest winds pick up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph with humidity below 10%.

This means that conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. So, you are advised to avoid outdoor burning and any activities that may produce sparks.

The next big change moves in Thursday night. This system will bring rain showers Thursday evening that will change over to snow showers as lows fall to near freezing.

Snow showers will continue into Friday with very little accumulation in Denver. Higher snowfall totals will be up in the mountains where there will be several inches depending on location.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 29.

Sunny, breezy and warmer weather moves in for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday.