DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a more seasonal pattern with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. The next chance for rain will move in Wednesday afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear and mild

Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall down to the mid-50s, which is near normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Monday, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures climb to near 90 degrees. This is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Much more seasonal

A mostly sunny sky and southerly breeze will lead to another round of above-normal temperatures on Tuesday.

The chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms returns on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be followed by more sunshine and seasonal temperatures Friday into next weekend.