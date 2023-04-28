DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. This will be ahead of the chance for a few spring showers next week.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, breezy

It will be mostly clear and a little breezy overnight. Wind gusts will reach up to around 25 mph as temperatures cool to the mid-30s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine and warmer

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will help boost temperatures to 70 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer, afternoon storm chances

Sunshine and high temperatures around 70 degrees will stick around the forecast on Sunday thanks to high pressure.

Monday will be similar, with a mostly sunny sky and highs around the 70-degree mark. Starting Tuesday, though, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up with the heat of the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek will look similar with morning sunshine, warmer temperatures and increasing moisture, triggering a few afternoon thunderstorms.