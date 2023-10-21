DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures Sunday and Monday, ahead of cooler temperatures next week.

Weather tonight: Staying mild

Saturday night, Denver will stay under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warm

Sunday, Denver will stay in this pattern of mostly sunny and warmer-than-normal conditions. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

Looking ahead: Warm start to the workweek ahead of a cooler finish

Monday, warm and sunny weather will continue. Highs on Monday will climb near 80 degrees, which is almost 20 degrees above normal, but still not quite record-setting.

The record to beat on Monday is 87 degrees set in 1973.

Tuesday, a system will move through the area bringing in a chance for showers in the mountains, but it looks like it will be too dry to bring rain to the metro.

Instead, Denver will see more clouds alongside cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and will help temperatures to rebound back up to the 70s.

Another system will move through on Thursday. But, like Tuesday’s front, this one looks like it will come through dry for Denver, only bringing more clouds and a dip in temperatures.

Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will fall below normal only reaching highs in the 50s and low 60s.