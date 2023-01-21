DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday should see some sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of Monday’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather tonight: Cold and partly cloudy

The light snow showers and flurries left over from our latest system are tapering off this evening. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid-teens.

Weather tomorrow: A little warmer

Patchy fog is possible early Sunday in the northern mountains.

Sunday should be a little warmer, but temperatures will still be colder than normal. There will be some sunshine early Sunday with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

There is an upper level trough that looks like it will close off near Las Vegas Sunday then dive south-southeast across Arizona and northern Mexico. A more southerly track means less snow for Colorado.

A cold front will slide across Colorado on Sunday night. Weak upslope is expected, and the air mass is cold.

The areas that will likely see the best accumulating snow are the foothills. Accumulations look to stay in the 1-3 inch range.

The timing of snow impacts the Monday morning commute, so plan for a little extra time for that drive.

A fast-moving system will sweep through Wednesday for a chance of snow showers.

There is another storm that should move into the state Friday into Saturday. High temperatures on look to stay in the 20s and in the 30s for the rest of week.