DENVER (KDVR) — There will be mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures to end the weekend and before an unsettled weather pattern moves in this week.

Weather today: Mild sunshine

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages this afternoon as we top off in the upper 50s. Skies will have more sunshine with clouds moving in by the evening.

Looking ahead: Rainy Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday starts off dry and seasonal but the next system starts to move in by the evening. A few showers are possible while most of the activity moves in Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be rainy days.

This moisture is great for our drought conditions, however, we will have to watch for flooding.

The system should clear by Wednesday evening but another chance for rain is back on Friday.