DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine is back across the entire state for Thursday with light winds. Temperatures will be cooler today before the metro moves back to seasonal highs by Friday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast for Thursday helping to melt some of the snow from Wednesday. Highs are in the lower 30s today with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Feb. 16.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies will stay clear tonight across the metro and Front Range with winds increasing from 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be cool and below average in the lower teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Feb. 16.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend, more snow next week

Friday finishes off the workweek with mainly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the middle to upper 40s.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer as highs climb to the 50-degree mark. Saturday has extra clouds, but abundant sunshine is back for Sunday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 18 and 19.

Monday starts the workweek with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the low 50s.

Models are not in great agreement about the potential of the next winter system. We may see some snow in the higher elevations on Tuesday afternoon and we could see some wintry precipitation into Wednesday with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 16.

Highs for the middle of the week will be cooler in the low 40s.