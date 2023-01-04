DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Eastern Plains will have mostly sunny skies Wednesday, but temperatures remain below average in the middle 30s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Chilly with sunny skies

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for the eastern half of the state Wednesday with clearing skies over the higher elevations.

Highs are cooler in the middle 30s today with a light afternoon breeze.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 4.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds

Clouds build in across the state Wednesday night with temperatures sitting just below average. Overnight lows end up in the lower to middle teens along the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 4.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow Friday, flurries in metro

Partly cloudy skies are here for Thursday afternoon with seasonal highs returning to the metro. Highs will be back in the lower 40s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Friday has mostly cloudy skies over the Front Range with snow in the mountains. Snow lingers through the evening in the higher elevations. The Pinpoint Weather team said the metro area could see a light flurry Friday night.

Mountain towns could pick up a few inches of snow throughout the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals in the high country on Jan. 6.

The weekend looks mild and seasonal for Denver. Highs are in the lower 40s on Saturday, but end up in the middle 40s by Sunday.

Abundant sunshine is back for the weekend, hopefully melting the rest of the ice and snow from last week’s storm.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Jan. 4.

Monday and Tuesday start the next week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s.