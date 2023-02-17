DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine is back for Friday helping temperatures climb into the 50-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast. The weekend looks nice along the Front Range with morning snow in the mountains on Sunday.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday to help finish off the workweek on a warm note. Light clouds will increase across the western half of the state with clouds making it to the Front Range this evening.

Highs along the Front Range will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Partly cloudy skies are over the metro area Friday night as winds remain light. Temperatures will dip down into the middle to lower teens along the Front Range.

Looking ahead: Comfy weekend with mountain snow

Saturday has a few extra clouds with mild highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday has some clearer skies over Denver, but before sunrise, light snow will move into the higher elevations. The mountain snow will wrap up in the early afternoon with an inch or two of accumulation.

The Front Range will top out in the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon.

Monday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower to middle 50s along the Front Range with mostly sunny skies.

Extra clouds arrive on Tuesday with chances for mountain snow later in the day.

Highs will be cooler in Denver through the middle of the week with 40s on Tuesday and 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a small chance for snow later on Wednesday in Denver with clearing skies on Thursday.