DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of sunshine will be over the Mile High City Thursday for the Rockies home opener with highs in the low 50s in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Lots of sunshine
Mainly sunny skies are back over the state Thursday with lighter winds.
Afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the lower 50s. This means a light jacket might be needed for the Rockies home opener game this afternoon.
Weather tonight: Clear and cool
The clear skies stick around Thursday night with light winds and just below-average lows in the middle 20s.
Looking ahead: Warming through Easter weekend
Temperatures will bump above average on Friday afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s with lots of sunshine.
The weekend may add in a few clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures through Easter weekend will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It’ll get even warmer for the start of next week with near-record highs in the upper 70s or low 80s. The current record high on Monday and Tuesday are both at 80 degrees.
Wednesday is still warm in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.