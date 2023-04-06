DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of sunshine will be over the Mile High City Thursday for the Rockies home opener with highs in the low 50s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Mainly sunny skies are back over the state Thursday with lighter winds.

Afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the lower 50s. This means a light jacket might be needed for the Rockies home opener game this afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for April 6.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

The clear skies stick around Thursday night with light winds and just below-average lows in the middle 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 6.

Looking ahead: Warming through Easter weekend

Temperatures will bump above average on Friday afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

The weekend may add in a few clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures through Easter weekend will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast on April 8-9.

It’ll get even warmer for the start of next week with near-record highs in the upper 70s or low 80s. The current record high on Monday and Tuesday are both at 80 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 6.

Wednesday is still warm in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.