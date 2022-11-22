DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue across Denver as Thanksgiving approaches. Snow is possible later on Wednesday and into Thursday morning in the higher elevations and possibly south of the metro in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfy

There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Tuesday as high pressure sits just west of the state. Afternoon highs will be seasonal and comfortable in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Nov. 22.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

The lack of clouds continues Tuesday night with clear skies.

Overnight lows are just above average in the middle 20s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Tuesday night, Nov. 22.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow before a drier weekend

Wednesday will be mostly sunny along the Front Range with highs in the lower 50s. Snow is possible in the afternoon and evening in the higher elevations.

The Pinpoint Weather team said snow is also possible south of the metro overnight and into Thursday with a dusting to an inch possible.

Winds will be a bit stronger as this system pushes through.

Possible snowfall totals after late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Thanksgiving day will have clearing skies with slightly cooler highs in the lower 40s.

Sunshine continues to build back into the forecast for Friday with mild highs. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast.

Sunday and Monday will be in the lower 50s with extra clouds on Sunday and more sunshine to start the next week.