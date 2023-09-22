DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and mild Friday and into the first official weekend of fall.

Saturday’s temps of 78 degrees (KDVR).

Weather today: Sunny, breezy, warm

Patchy areas of morning fog will be replaced by sunshine and breezy conditions on Friday afternoon. Wind gusts out of the southwest will reach 25 mph as highs climb back up to the lower 80s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast highs on Friday, September 22, 2023. (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, breezy

Friday night will stay mainly clear and breezy with gusts around 25 mph. Low temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall to the 40s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Friday night, September 22, 2023. (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Sunny and cooler weekend

On Saturday, fall starts at 12:50 a.m. MDT. Right on cue, a weak cold front will move through the area and bring high temperatures to the mid to upper 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Friday, September 22, 2023. (KDVR)

On Sunday, Denver keeps its same temperature in the high 70s.

More sunshine is in the forecast and will keep temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for the start of the next workweek.