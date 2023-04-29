DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay nice through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70 degrees. This will be ahead of the chance for a few spring storms each afternoon next week.

Weather today: Breezy sunshine

Sunshine and breeze will help boost temperatures to 70 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph so may want to keep a light layer around.

Looking ahead: 70s & storm chances

Sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees will stick around on Sunday.

Next week is similar with temperatures in the 70s for the most part but adding in a storm chance each afternoon. A few thunderstorms can pop up with the heat of the afternoon but most look to stay on the drier side – a lucky one if you get the storm and moisture.