DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and dry on Monday as highs will be a touch below average.

Weather today: Sunny skies

The sunny and slightly warmer temperature trend continues into Monday. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle to lower 40s, which is colder than normal for this time of the year.

It could be breezy in the foothills as well, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Nov. 27

Weather tonight: Clear and breezy

The clear skies are forecasted to continue into Monday evening. Overnight low temperatures drop down into the upper teens and 20s.

There could be gusts in the metro area up to 15 mph late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Nov. 27

Looking ahead: Midweek warmup

The sunshine isn’t going anywhere and will keep the warming trend going. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s which is around average for the end of November.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Nov. 27

A weak system moves into the area by the end of the week. This will drop temperatures on Thursday and bring in the next chance for snow in the mountains.

There is a slight chance of snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of right now, it’s looking like a pretty benign system, but make sure to stick with the Pinpoint Weather team all week long for updates.