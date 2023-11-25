DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will clear up but stay cold for the rest of the weekend ahead of a sunny but chilly start to the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cold

Saturday night, snow showers will wrap up and clouds will start to clear out. Temperatures will be cold and fall down to single digits.

Weather tomorrow: Cool but sunny

Sunday, sunshine moves back into the forecast. Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees, which is 15 degrees warmer than Saturday, but still more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, slow warming trend

Monday, Denver will stay in this pattern of sunny but chilly weather.

Early morning temperatures will start off in the teens, then climb to the low to mid-40s, which is about 5 degrees below average.

Temperatures will slowly start to increase by the middle of the workweek back up near 50 degrees, which is seasonal for this time of year, and stay in that range alongside plenty of sunshine through the start of next weekend.