DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and breezy for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

It will be hot and breezy on Aug. 19, calling for fire weather warnings.

Fire weather warnings are set to go into effect on Sunday afternoon due to low humidity and strong wind gusts reaching over 30 mph at times.

Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, so avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

Weather tonight: Clearing, breezy

Evening showers and thunderstorms will clear, as will most of the clouds Saturday night. Lows will fall to the low to mid-60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, alongside a breeze gusting up to 25 mph.

Lows on Aug. 19 are mild.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hot, breezy

Sunshine will be in full force on Sunday. This plus a southerly breeze gusting around 20-40 mph at times will help to boost high temperatures to the mid-90s.

Aug. 20 will be hot across Colorado.

Looking ahead: Highs in the 90s for the workweek

The workweek will start with more sunny, breezy and hot conditions.

Monday is on track to be the hottest day of the week with a high in the upper 90s. In Denver, the high is forecast for 97 degrees, which would tie the current record high temperature most recently hit in 2007.

It will be a hot week ahead of Aug. 20, 2023.

Mostly sunny skies and above-normal temperatures reaching highs in the 90s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by the end of the week and will lead to a break from the heat.