DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range will have mild highs and mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a brisk wind in the foothills in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mostly sunny, mild

Another day of the 50s in January.

Sunshine is back for Tuesday afternoon with above-average highs in the middle 50s.

Winds will become breezy in the foothills this afternoon with snow tapering off in the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 10.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds, snow

Clouds build back in across the Front Range Tuesday night as winds slow and temperatures dip to the middle 20s.

Snow moves back in across the Western Slope after midnight and moves towards Denver by early morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 10.

Looking ahead: Wednesday snow, mild weekend

Light snow moves across the state on Wednesday with Denver missing out on most of it.

The Western Slope has winter weather advisories through Wednesday evening with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation on Wednesday. The Eastern Plains could see 1 to 3 inches, but only about a half inch in the metro.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Jan. 11. Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 11.

Mostly sunny skies are back for Thursday with highs that are just above average in the upper 40s. Friday finishes off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and comfy highs in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Jan. 10 in Denver.

Saturday has extra clouds across the area, but temperatures remain mild in the middle 50s. Clouds clear away as the weekend ends and the workweek begins, so sunshine is back as highs hover around the 50-degree mark.