DENVER (KDVR) — After a chilly start to the weekend, Denver’s weather will be sunny and more mild Sunday into the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, cold

Saturday night, clouds will continue to clear out. Low temperatures will drop to the teens, which is chilly but seasonal for this time of year.

Winds gusting up to around 15 mph will contribute to a wind chill that could feel like single digits at times late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunday, sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will result in a warmup across the area.

Highs in the Denver area will climb up to around 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will also be on the breezy side with gusts up to around 20 mph in the metro.

A high wind warning will be in effect for the foothills from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Wind speeds will pick up to 35-45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

Looking ahead: Return to seasonal temperatures

Monday will look similar to Sunday with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing more clouds, colder temperatures and even the chance for flurries to Denver. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast Wednesday through Friday.