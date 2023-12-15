DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with above-normal temperatures through the weekend and into the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Friday night will be clear and cool. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-20s in the metro, which is chilly, but nearly 10 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Saturday, sunshine will be in full force. This, paired with a southwesterly breeze, will help temperatures to climb to the upper 50s, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Mild week ahead

Sunday will look similar to Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

Above-normal temperatures continue through the workweek as well.

Temperatures will climb from the mid-50s on Monday to 60 degrees on Tuesday. More clouds will move in on Wednesday, limiting highs to the mid-50s.

Low temperatures around 30 degrees and highs climbing to the mid-50s linger for the end of the workweek alongside a mostly sunny sky.