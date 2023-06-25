DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and warmer than normal for the first half of the workweek ahead of afternoon thunderstorms returning to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, seasonal

Denver will stay mainly clear and breezy tonight with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to the mid 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

More sunshine is on the way Monday. This will help temperatures to quickly climb to the upper 80s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: More sunshine and hot temperatures

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will stick around for the first half of the workweek. This will put Denver on track to hit the first 90 degree day of the year on Tuesday, and stay near 90 degrees again on Wednesday.

The weather pattern will shift on Thursday and Friday. Both days will start with a partly to mostly sunny sky, followed by the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.