DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will transition from showers to sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday into the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing, chill

Showers will wrap up Saturday evening. This will be followed by clearing clouds and lows dropping to the upper 20s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine and milder temperatures

After a cool start to the day, sunshine will help Denver warm to a high in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer ahead of next chance for showers

Denver will start the workweek with sunshine and a warming trend. Thanks to the clear sky and southwesterly shift in the wind, highs Monday and Tuesday will climb to the mid-70s.

The breeze will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next chance for showers. Showers are on track to arrive Wednesday afternoon. There is also a slight chance for showers Thursday and Friday alongside cooler temperatures only maxing out in the 50s on both days.