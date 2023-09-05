DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cooler day of Denver weather, with afternoon highs only in the 70s and low 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions will allow temperatures to warm through the end of the week, but a chance for rain arrives at the end of the weekend and early next week.

Those rain chances will cool us down again, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Dry days to continue until late in the weekend before rain returns to Denver

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

It’ll be another starry night across Colorado with light southerly wind in most places. Temperatures will quickly cool into the 40s and 50s across eastern Colorado, including metro Denver and the Front Range.

It’ll be a little chilly through the Colorado high country, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s in some locations.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Colorado will be under the influence of high pressure across the state, which will bring another sunny and dry day. Temperatures will warm to above seasonal levels across metro Denver in the upper 80s.

There will be some low 90s possible across southeastern Colorado and along the Western Slope near Grand Junction.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Warm before rain and cooling

The warm and dry conditions will continue through the start of the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny and it will be breezy from time to time.

The warmest day will be Thursday, with afternoon readings in metro Denver back to 90 degrees.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A cold front will move in on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will return to the 70s to start next week.

Additional light rain showers will be possible, especially on Monday.