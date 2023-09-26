DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and sunny through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal for this time of year, reaching highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

Weather tonight: Clear, mild

Tuesday night will stay clear and mild. Low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees, which is 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

More sunshine is on the way Wednesday. This plus a southeasterly shift in the breeze will help highs climb up to the mid-80s.

Looking ahead: More sunshine to end the week

More sunshine is in the forecast through the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. This will aid in keeping highs in the mid-80s, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

By the end of the week, a trough will push toward the area. This will lead to breezy conditions Wednesday night through the weekend.

With more wind, low humidity and warm temperatures, fire concerns could increase as we head toward the weekend.