DENVER (KDVR) — After record heat on Friday, Denver’s weather will stay warmer than normal and sunny through the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Friday night will stay clear and mild. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warm

Saturday will be sunny with above-normal heat. High temperatures will climb to the mid- to upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than Friday but still 10-15 above average.

Looking ahead: Warm before cooldown

Sunday and Monday will look very similar to Saturday. Denver will stay under a clear sky with lows in the mid-40s, with the highs climbing to the mid- to upper 70s.

More clouds move in on Tuesday alongside the slight chance for rain in Denver and a better chance for rain in the high country. This will help keep temperatures more seasonal with highs in the mid-60s.

The end of the workweek will feature below-normal temperatures and another slight chance for showers.