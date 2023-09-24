DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is staying sunny and comfortable for much of this week! Temperatures this afternoon will make their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s before steadily increasing each and every day.

Weather today: Sunny and comfortable

High temperatures today will be just a touch above average, maxing out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a great day to get outdoors as clouds will be hard to find and there’s little to no chance of precipitation.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Temperatures tonight sink down into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear skies. Look for winds to come out of the east anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer start to the week

More sunshine and even warmer air is in the forecast for this week! Temperatures tomorrow make their way into the lower 80s, and by the middle of the week we’re looking at temperatures in the middle 80s with not a drop of rain in sight.