DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny skies and warm air aren’t going anywhere for now. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s nearing 80 degrees both Sunday and Monday ahead of cooler temperatures by the middle of the week.

Weather today: Sunny skies, a bit of a breezy

Here comes more warm air. Temperatures Saturday start out in the 50s and will make their way into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Look for a few clouds along the western slope and the high country, other than that clouds will be hard to come by. Gusts are possible this afternoon up to 15 mph.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and breezy

Clear skies are forecasted to continue tonight as temperatures are dropping down into the middle 40s. Look for gusts up to 15 or even 20 mph at times, otherwise, it will be mild.

Looking ahead: Cool air on the way!

On Monday, warm and sunny weather will continue. Highs on Monday will climb near 80 degrees, which is almost 20 degrees above normal, but still not quite record-setting.

There could be a few showers in the metro area around dinner time on Tuesday, but Denver only has about a 20% chance of rain. Most of the metro will remain dry as high temperatures on Tuesday cool off into the upper 60s.

Temps warm back into the 70s on Wednesday thanks to increased sunshine and less cloud cover.

Another system will move through on Thursday. But, like Tuesday’s front, this one looks like it will come through dry for Denver, only bringing more clouds and a temperature dip.

Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will fall below normal only reaching highs in the 50s and low 60s.