DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and warm on Saturday ahead of the chance for showers and much cooler temperatures Sunday into the start of the workweek.

Weather today: Mostly sunny, warm

Saturday, Denver will stay in this summertime pattern of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will climb to the upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal, ahead of increasing clouds in the late afternoon and early evening.

Weather tonight: More clouds, few showers

Clouds will increase this evening and overnight, alongside the slight chance for a spotty shower. Lows will be seasonal and fall to the mid 50s as winds pick up out of the east gusting up to around 20 mph.

Looking ahead: Chance for t-storms and much cooler

A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing in a cooler northerly shift in wind and increasing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. This combination will keep highs capped in the lower 70s as we approach kickoff for the Broncos home opener.

While the game won’t be a washout, the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will stick around through the evening, so pack the poncho if you will be heading out to the game, and remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Cooler and soggy conditions will stick around through the workweek. Highs on Monday will only reach the upper 60s alongside a widespread chance for rain showers. The chance for showers will decrease by the middle of the workweek. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.