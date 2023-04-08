DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be sunny and mild for Easter Sunday. Sunshine will aid in bringing temperatures to record highs for the first half of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing

There is a slight chance for showers, but with so much dry air in place, this will mostly just lead to clouds in the Denver metro and up to 1 inch of snow in the higher elevations. Clouds will gradually clear out as low temperatures fall to the mid-30s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild Easter Sunday

Metro Denver stays under mostly sunny skies throughout the day. This will help temperatures climb from around 40 degrees at sunrise to a high in the upper 60s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Record highs next week

Sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures will remain the theme for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday will reach a high in the mid-70s, then Tuesday will reach 80 degrees. This will not only be the first 80-degree day of the year for Denver but will be warm enough to tie the current record, which was set in 1982.

We will be in record range again on Wednesday with a high on track to hit the low to mid-80s. All it will take is 79 degrees to beat the current record high, which was set in 2018.

The next chance for showers will move in Friday into next weekend. This will bring with it a cooling trend, but with temperatures staying above freezing, it looks like rain will be in the forecast for the Denver metro, and a better chance for snow in the mountains.