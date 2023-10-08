DENVER (KDVR) — Who’s ready for more sunny and mild weather? High temperatures Sunday will max out near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine, and that will continue to kick off the work week.

Weather today: Mild and sunny

Mostly sunny skies are expected to dominate the area in the metro and across the Front Range. This will ensure high temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

Weather tonight: Clear and seasonal

Clear skies are forecasted to stick around through tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s, winds coming out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Staying comfy before rain

Monday keeps the mainly sunny skies and comfy highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is very similar with upper 70s and sunny skies. Big changes are on the way by the middle of the week, look for cooler air and rain to move into the picture Wednesday and Thursday.