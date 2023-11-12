DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with a slight warming trend through the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear, cool

Sunday night will stay clear and cool. Temperatures will drop to a low around freezing in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

Monday, Sunshine will help keep this slight warming trend going. Highs will reach the mid-60s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer weather sticks around

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. All three of those days, temperatures will start in the mid-30s, then climb to a high in the upper 60s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

A few more clouds will build in Friday and Saturday. Both days will see a slight drop in temperature, reaching highs in the 60s.

This will be ahead of the next chance for showers that moves in Saturday night into Sunday.