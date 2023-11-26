DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and sunny for the start of the workweek, which will aid in a slight warming trend back to seasonal norms by Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Sunday night, Denver will stay clear and cold. Temperatures will fall down to 12 degrees, which is 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny Sky

Monday, Denver will continue this pattern of sunny and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will climb to the low to mid-40s, which is still about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunny, milder midweek

Tuesday, sunshine will help keep the warming trend going. Highs will climb to around 50 degrees, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Wednesday will look similar with sunshine and a high of around 50 degrees.

A weak system moves into the area by the end of the week. This will drop temperatures on Thursday alongside more clouds, and bring in the next chance for snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will rebound to the 40s again Friday into the weekend as the next chance for a few showers moves in.