DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with a slight warming trend through the weekend and into the next workweek.

Weather tonight: Seasonal chill

Friday night, a few passing clouds will build in. Low temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall to the mid- to upper-20s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, with a slight warm-up

Saturday, sunshine will keep high temperatures climbing to the upper 50s. This is a slight boost compared to Friday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warming trend continues

Sunday, more sunshine will keep a slight warming trend going. Highs will climb to the lower to mid-60s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal.

The warming trend will continue for the first half of the workweek with highs climbing to the upper 60s alongside plenty of sunshine. Temperatures for the end of the week will fall slightly to the mid-60s.