DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday Denver hit a record high of 86 degrees, and while it won’t be as warm Saturday, temperatures are forecasted to remain mild through the weekend.

Weather today: Sunny and warm

Another sunny and warm day is in store on Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the 40s and will make their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a little bit of a breeze too with gusts ranging between 15-20 mph.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy for some

This evening, some of those stronger winds will stick around, with overnight lows dropping down into the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. Gusts possible along the eastern plains up to 25 mph possible, in downtown closer to 20 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm before cooldown

Sunday and Monday will look very similar to Saturday. Denver will stay under a clear sky with lows in the mid-40s, with the highs climbing to the mid-to-upper 70s.

More clouds move in on Tuesday alongside the slight chance for rain in Denver and a better chance in the high country. This will help keep temperatures more seasonal with highs in the mid-60s.

The end of the workweek will feature below-normal temperatures and another slight chance for showers.