DENVER (KDVR) – Denver and most of Colorado will see sunny skies this afternoon with seasonal highs in the 50s along the Front Range.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

With abundant sunshine today high temperatures will return to seasonal averages in the middle 50s. Winds can pick up a little in the afternoon, but most of the state will enjoy mild conditions to finish off the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with a few extra clouds on Monday morning. Overnight lows will end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light wind.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, mid-week metro rain

Monday kicks off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and mild highs. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s along the Front Range with a light wind. Snow chances push into the High Country on Monday with extra clouds. Another system moves in Tuesday with more snow in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies are still over Denver on Tuesday with warm highs nearing 60 degrees.

Wednesday is back in the 50s for Denver with snow in the mountains. That moisture moves into the Front Range later in the day, adding rain chances to Denver with highs in the mid-50s. Extra clouds stick around on Thursday with cooler highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures keep dropping with a dry day on Friday, but there may be some wintry weather in Denver on Saturday.