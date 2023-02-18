DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather looks to continue being sunny Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.

Rest of Holiday Weekend:

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-20s. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 50s. In the Denver metro, winds could gust 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Monday should be mild and breezy.

Snow and blowing snow will develop over the northern mountains tonight and continue over the northern and central mountains on Sunday. A high wind watch is in effect from late Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for the Foothills and Front Range including Rocky Mountain National Park, Summit County mountains, and Indian Peaks. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are likely with gusts up to 80 mph possible, especially Sunday night.

Mid-Week Snow:

Another weather system will usher in colder temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Snow will be likely in the mountains. Best timing for snow in the Denver Metro is Wednesday and Wednesday night. The coldest morning looks to be Thursday.