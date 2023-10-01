DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds slowly but surely clear this morning as we await yet another sunny and breezy day! Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times.

Weather today: Clear skies and breezy

While it won’t be as hot as it was yesterday, temperatures are still expected to be well above average for the first day of October. Highs reach into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Look for gusty winds up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and windy

While temperatures are expected to be mild, the stronger winds will be sticking around! Gusts possible up to 35 mph overnight. Lows are expected to drop down into the middle to upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Temperatures cool off even further tomorrow, into the upper 70s and lower 80s as we get ready for another breezy day. Winds gusting again up to 35 mph possible. Tomorrow night could bring a few showers and storms.

Looking ahead: Rain and cooler temps

Shower chances arrive on Monday night as we await cooler temperatures for the rest of the week! Tuesday brings a chance of showers and storms before noon, high temperatures sink into the upper 60s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s, clearing skies and lighter winds.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

The extra sunshine lingers into the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday.