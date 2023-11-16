DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be sunny and mild Friday and Saturday ahead of the next chance for showers by the end of the weekend.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cool

Thursday night, clouds will continue to decrease. Temperatures will be cool and fall to near freezing, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine and 60s

Friday, sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s, which is cooler than it’s been this week but still 10 degrees above normal.

Looking ahead: Chance for weekend showers

Saturday will stay sunny and seasonally mild with a high in the lower 60s. On Sunday, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for evening showers.

Rain showers will briefly change to snow in Denver by early Monday morning, with little to no snow accumulation in the city. Higher elevations, however, could pick up a couple of inches of snowfall, leading to difficult travel Sunday evening into Monday.

Clouds will decrease Monday afternoon, leaving behind a chilly and breezy day.

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be cooler with increasing clouds ahead of the next chance for showers.