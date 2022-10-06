DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is another beautiful day across the Denver metro and the Front Range. Highs will be around 70 degrees in the Denver weather forecast with sunny skies.

Weather today: Clear skies

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

The mountains start sunny in the morning on Thursday with a 10% to 20% chance of afternoon rain and snow. Highs in the mountains will be in the 50s.

Broncos game day forecast

The Broncos kickoff at home against the Indianapolis Colts, and the weather favors the boys in orange and blue.

The game starts at 6:15 p.m. and will have clear skies with a dry and light wind. Temperatures throughout the game will fall through the 60s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for the Broncos game

Looking ahead: Cold front arrives Friday

A cold front hits the Front Range on Friday morning with low clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50s. There will be a 10% chance of a drizzle.

Saturday looks to be partly sunny with highs in the 60s. The mountains will see rain and snow showers.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 6, 2022.

Weather will be drier across the board on Sunday.

The average date of the first freeze in Denver is Oct 7. However, the Pinpoint Weather Team doesn’t have a freeze in the current forecast.