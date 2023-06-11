DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday evening storms. These storms could remain strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Stronger, severe storms during this time will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Weather tonight: Strong storms ending

Denver’s weather will stay soggy with the threat of heavy rainfall Sunday night into early Monday. Because of this, a flood watch will be in effect until 3 a.m. Monday. Thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause excessive runoff and may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas as well.

The risk for strong, severe storms will taper off after 9 p.m. But, the soggy conditions will continue overnight as low temperatures fall to the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Cool, wet Monday

Monday will be similar to Sunday with the chance for showers followed by afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler and only reach the mid-60s.

Similar to Sunday, the risk for severe storms will increase to the southeast.

Looking ahead: Afternoon t-storms ahead of a drying trend

Cool and rainy conditions continue on Tuesday. This will be followed by drier and warmer weather for the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 70s in the second half of the workweek.

While the chance for rain won’t completely zero out, it will be much lower thanks to sunshine in the morning followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms.