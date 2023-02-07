DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild through Wednesday afternoon but the next storm system moves in quickly Wednesday night.

The Wednesday and Thursday storms will drop temperatures and bring a chance of snow to Colorado.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Tuesday will be a quiet and calm weather day in Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 7.

Weather tomorrow: Scattered afternoon snow

Wednesday will start out dry with temperatures hitting 50 degrees by midday. A cold front will swing through Wednesday afternoon and evening with cloud cover increasing and the wind picking up.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs for Feb. 8.

Temperatures will drop quickly Wednesday evening. Scattered snow showers are possible.

Looking ahead: Flurries before seasonal temps return

Thursday will be chilly and cloudy with flurries sticking around after Wednesday’s storm.

Pinpoint Weather: Highs on Feb. 9.

Light accumulation is possible for most of the Front Range with numbers staying less than an inch while 1 to 6 inches is possible in the mountains by Thursday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 9.

Dry weather will return on Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 7.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, mild and dry on the Front Range.