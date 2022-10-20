DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will be yet another unseasonably warm day across the Denver metro with temperatures in the upper 70s. If you want to get away from the heat, some parts of the state will get snow in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: High temperatures, sun

High pressure remains in control on Thursday with abnormally warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

It will be dry and sunny across Denver and the Front Range.

The temperatures continue to be near 10 degrees above average as the normal high right now should be 63 degrees.

The mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 60s.

Thursday night has mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Copy and paste day

Friday is looking like a beautiful day to end your workweek and start your weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny and dry weather across Denver. Friday will be another abnormally warm day with highs in the upper 70s.

Weather in the mountains will be similar to the metro with dry and sunny conditions.

Looking down the road: Winter is coming

Saturday stays dry and sunny early in the day with increasing clouds and wind towards the afternoon.

The approaching storm system that the Pinpoint Weather team has been forecasting all week brings a cold front with wind gusts from 20 to 40 mph across the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Oct. 20, 2022.

In the mountains, it will be sunny and dry early in the day before increasing clouds arrive. Wind gusts in higher elevations increase to 25 to 60 mph.

On Sunday, rain and snow move across the mountains. All of the snow will fall above 7,000 to 8,000 feet with 6 to 12 inches of accumulation west of the Continental Divide. East of the divide will receive 3 to 8 inches of snow. Wind gusts on the east will be between 40 to 85 mph above tree line.

Forecast snow totals by late Monday, Oct. 24.

In Denver, it will be cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers and cooler highs in the 50s on Sunday.

Broncos game forecast

The Denver Broncos will take on the New York Jets at home on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m., and the Pinpoint Weather team has your game day forecast.

By kickoff on Sunday, it will be cloudy and cool in the Mile High City. Temperatures will be in the 50s with a 20% chance of rain. Make sure to bring a jacket, winds will be gusty between 15 to 35 mph.