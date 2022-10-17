DENVER (KDVR) — Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Frosty start

Grab a warm coat before heading out the door Monday morning, the day starts off frosty with temperatures in the 30s.

Once the sun arrives, temperatures will begin to heat up with highs in the 60s in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies for the remainder of Monday.

High pressure across the state remains in control.

The mountains can expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s as well.

Monday night will have clear skies with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Repeat day

Tuesday is looking to be another beautiful and warm day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s in Denver.

The normal high right now is around 65 degrees.

The mountains will also stay dry and sunny.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 17, 2022

Looking down the road: Winter is coming

The first big mountain snow of the year is now on the horizon between late Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system delivers a strong cold front to Colorado causing highs in the mountains to drop 20 degrees, and snow is likely.

Pinpoint Weather forecast total for mountain snow by 10 p.m. Sunday.

In Denver, warm highs on Saturday are in the mid-70s. However, temperatures will fall into the 60s on Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather future radar valid through Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.