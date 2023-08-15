DENVER (KDVR) — A large area of high pressure is sitting over Colorado and will keep Denver weather in the sunshine and dry for days to come. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for at least the next week before slowly cooling to more seasonal levels in the upper 80s according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Temperature forecast for Denver for next 10 days

Weather tonight: Clear and comfortable

Skies will remain mostly clear across eastern Colorado and the Front Range. The wind will be light and from the southwest. Temperatures will cool overnight into the 50s and 60s in metro Denver. There will be more refreshing 40s across part of the Colorado high country.

Forecast overnight lows across Colorado by Wednesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Another hot day

We will have another round of hot 90s on Wednesday for almost all of eastern Colorado including metro Denver and the Front Range. A few spots in southeastern Colorado could reach 100 degrees or higher. There will be some passing clouds late in the day to provide some shade. There will also be some widely scattered thunderstorms in southwestern Colorado to help keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Few showers to start the weekend

The hot weather pattern will continue with highs in Denver reaching the 90s for the next seven days. The average high at this time of year is closer to 88 degrees. So, we will be running a few degrees above normal.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is a limited chance of rain in the coming week. Friday will have a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Those storms may bring more wind than rain. There are isolated chances on Saturday and Tuesday. Overall, the forecast for Denver and the Front Range is looking dry.