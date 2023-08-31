DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather saw another 90-degree day, making the total for the season 32 days. That’s below the 30-year average of 46 days at 90 degrees or higher.

There will be a few more as the transition begins into September, but there will be some relief when rain chances return, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

A hot start to September across metro Denver

Weather tonight: Starry and pleasant

Clear skies will remain across the state through the overnight hours. It will be breezy at times with mainly southerly winds up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be pleasantly cool in the mountains with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. It’ll be warmer by comparison with lows in the 50s and 60s across the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: More 90s

Friday will start sunny across the Front Range. Clouds will increase across the mountains quickly by late morning and then spread across the metro Denver area in the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible across some mountain communities. There is a low chance of a stray shower skipping off the mountains and making it across the Front Range. More than likely, those showers will evaporate, leaving just passing clouds and some gusty wind for metro Denver.

Forecast highs on Friday for Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain chances and cooler

The moisture across the mountains on Friday will head east across metro Denver and the Front Range, setting the stage for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and the Labor Day holiday.

It is not a washout for the weekend. Just have a plan to head inside if a storm approaches for a brief period.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will lower into the 80s on Monday and stay there for the remainder of the week.

The average high in Denver to start September is around 85 degrees, so it looks like temperatures will be seasonal for several days early next week.

It is possible that by the end of the week, temperatures could return to near 90 degrees again.