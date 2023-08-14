DENVER (KDVR) — While the work week started with below-normal temperatures in the Denver weather forecast, the remainder of the week includes a return to the hot 90s.

There will be plenty of sunshine until a few showers return to the forecast by the weekend, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain chances for Denver for the next week from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

It will remain clear for the overnight hours across Denver and the Front Range. The wind will be light from the southwest with speeds generally below 10 mph.

Temperatures will cool into the 50s across the plains, including metro Denver. There will be even cooler temperatures in the 40s overnight in the Colorado mountains, especially the high valley locations like Gunnison.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: A much warmer day

There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday for metro Denver. There will be some high clouds drifting across the area late in the day.

Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains, mainly to the south and west of Denver. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for the city, which is just a few degrees above our average high in the upper 80s.

Forecast highs by Tuesday afternoon from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain chances return

It’ll stay dry and warm with temperatures in the 90s most days for the week ahead. The hottest days will be on Wednesday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the middle 90s. The records on those days are at 100 degrees and look out of reach.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will lower into the low 90s by the weekend as a little more cloud cover moves over the Denver metro and Front Range.

There will also be a slight chance from Friday through early next week for a few showers and thunderstorms.