DENVER (KDVR) — Monday was the second day at 90 degrees or higher in Denver weather. The last time the Mile High City reached 90 degrees was back on June 27 when the registered temperature hit a high of 92 degrees.

There will be more days in the 90s before a cooldown into the 80s with the return chance for rain according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast rain chances by the end of the week from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Storms stay east of Denver

There will be some early evening showers and thunderstorms across the far Eastern Plains closer to the Nebraska and Kansas border. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail being the threat. The storms should exit in the early evening. There should be clear skies over metro Denver with light wind. And, it will be a comfortable night with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Forecast lows by Tuesday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: More summer heat

There will be plenty of sunshine across Colorado on Tuesday. There may be some high clouds at times, with light wind. Temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees or higher in Denver for a third time this summer. Our average high at this time of year in Denver is 90 degrees. Highs are predicted to reach the low to middle 90s. The record high for Denver on Tuesday looks out of reach at 102 degrees set in 1954.

Hot forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain returns along with cooler temperatures

There will be a few more days through Thursday with hot highs in the 90s in metro Denver and along the Front Range. The records are all in the low 100s so record heat is unlikely.

Rain chances return starting on Friday and pop up each afternoon over the weekend and early next week. The chance is low with only isolated storms possible each afternoon and early evening. So — there will be plenty of places that do not see rain. The temperatures look to return to the 80s with the coolest days in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.