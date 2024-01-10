DENVER (KDVR) — Dangerous cold and snowfall are moving into Denver’s weather forecast through the weekend.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, with subzero temperatures in the forecast and new snow that could make travel difficult.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cold

Wednesday night, the winds will start to relax. Denver will stay under a partly cloudy sky as lows fall to the mid-teens, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Colder, chance for snow

Thursday, clouds will increase alongside a northerly breeze. This will keep temperatures only reaching a high in the mid-20s.

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains. A few snow showers will spread into the front range, with less than an inch of total snowfall expected.

Looking ahead: Snow and dangerous cold

Friday, Denver will see a brief break in the snow. Temperatures will stay cold, climbing from a low in the single digits to a high in the mid-30s.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Saturday and Sunday for dangerous cold and new snow.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday nights will fall below zero, and wind chills could fall to 15 to 25 degrees below zero. Fresh snow and cold temperatures could also lead to difficult travel through Monday.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, and this will help temperatures slowly climb toward 40 degrees.