DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another chance of snow for Denver and the Front Range to end the workweek. That will be followed by even more snow over the weekend. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast for Denver weather keeps us in the cold for at least another 7-10 days.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cold

An approaching storm system is pushing lots of clouds across Colorado. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours in metro Denver. Normally a blanket of clouds would provide some warmth against cold overnight low temperatures. That will not be the case as forecast low temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens across the Front Range. There will also be fog forming again to the north and east of downtown Denver.

Forecast low temperatures for Colorado by Friday morning

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers return again

There will be a storm system traveling across northern New Mexico on Friday which will be producing snow. The southern track means that southeast Colorado will receive the deepest totals from this storm. There are winter weather advisories and winter storm watches in place there for travel impacts. This same storm will gently lift some snow showers up to Denver and the Front Range late Friday. Right now accumulation is possible but looks to be light.

Snowfall foreacast from the Pinpoint Weather Team for the Front Range from late Friday into early Saturday

Looking ahead: More cold and snow ahead

The outlook for the next week is to keep the cold temperatures entrenched across northeast Colorado including metro Denver and the Front Range. High temperatures at this time of year should be in the middle 40s. The forecast for afternoon readings is about 10-15 degrees colder than normal.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day Forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is also another chance for snow arriving on Sunday into Monday. Right now there are differences in the timing and snow totals. If the storm stays south Denver will end up with light accumulation. However, there is the possibility that the storm sets up to produce deeper snow accumulation. The Pinpoint Weather team is closely monitoring the latest forecast data and will provide updates as the details become clearer.