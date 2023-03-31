DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and windy, leading to increased fire danger through Friday evening.

Red flag warnings will stay in effect through 7 p.m. ahead of a warmer weekend.

Weather tonight: Breezy and cool

Dry and breezy weather will stick around through Friday night. Wind speeds will calm some to 5-15 mph with gusts at times around 40 mph as low temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Warm and breezy

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s with wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend ahead of rain, snow showers

Warm, breezy weather will continue on Sunday as high temperatures climb to the upper 60s alongside wind gusts reaching around 30 mph.

Dry, breezy conditions will continue into Monday and help highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. The next chance for showers moves in Monday night into Tuesday. This will be followed by much cooler temperatures and another chance for showers on Thursday, which is the home opener for the Rockies.